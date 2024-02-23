Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 147 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Tower were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.54.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $188.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.66 billion, a PE ratio of 122.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.10.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 444.45%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

