Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 203 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 346,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 993,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,772,000 after acquiring an additional 143,929 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VSS opened at $113.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.35. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $99.03 and a 12 month high of $116.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

