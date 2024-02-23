Visionary Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 598,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,273,000 after purchasing an additional 487,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,494,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $133.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $152.73.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

