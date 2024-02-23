VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Sees Large Volume Increase

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,322,521 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 1,873,859 shares.The stock last traded at $11.04 and had previously closed at $11.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZIO. B. Riley cut VIZIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital cut VIZIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.61.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIZIO

VIZIO Trading Down 0.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 99.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.63.

In other VIZIO news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $2,973,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,536,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,137,131.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIZIO

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 381.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 88.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO

(Get Free Report)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.