VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:VSL)

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSLGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Stock Performance

Shares of VSL opened at GBX 55.58 ($0.70) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 63.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 67.37. The company has a current ratio of 180.07, a quick ratio of 28.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. VPC Specialty Lending Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 54 ($0.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 85 ($1.07). The company has a market capitalization of £154.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,112.00 and a beta of 0.60.

About VPC Specialty Lending Investments

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

Dividend History for VPC Specialty Lending Investments (LON:VSL)

