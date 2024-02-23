VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:VSL)

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Stock Performance

Shares of VSL opened at GBX 55.58 ($0.70) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 63.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 67.37. The company has a current ratio of 180.07, a quick ratio of 28.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. VPC Specialty Lending Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 54 ($0.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 85 ($1.07). The company has a market capitalization of £154.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,112.00 and a beta of 0.60.

About VPC Specialty Lending Investments

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

