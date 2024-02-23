Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) VP Randy L. Pigg Sells 307 Shares

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of VMC opened at $256.94 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $159.76 and a twelve month high of $260.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.62.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

