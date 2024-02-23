WAX (WAXP) Trading Up 2% Over Last 7 Days

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $210.44 million and $7.75 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WAX has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,135,810,157 coins and its circulating supply is 3,413,208,360 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,135,672,384.0244713 with 3,413,070,588.432973 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06223389 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $7,778,153.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

