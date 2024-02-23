Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Cut to $73.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on W. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $114.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.87.

Shares of W traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.34. 3,333,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,724,776. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.00 and its 200 day moving average is $57.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 3.32. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $90.71.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $523,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 289,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,138,753.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $523,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 289,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,138,753.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $61,738.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,612.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,852,316. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter worth $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 42.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 51.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 1.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

