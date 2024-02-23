Wedbush Cuts Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target to $38.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

CHUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Chuy’s Trading Down 0.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chuy’s

Chuy’s stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $576.89 million, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chuy's

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

