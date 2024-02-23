Wedbush Lowers Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) to Neutral

Wedbush lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $7.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $11.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HPP. Bank of America cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.83.

HPP opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $916.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.37. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Barry A. Sholem acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,176 shares in the company, valued at $469,477.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 116,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,694.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry A. Sholem acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,176 shares in the company, valued at $469,477.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 103,925.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 183.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

