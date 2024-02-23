Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ARDX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

ARDX opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.50 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $10.13.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.26 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 15,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $140,857.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 384,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,138.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 15,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $140,857.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 384,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,138.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $1,431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,229.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 399,566 shares of company stock worth $2,559,771. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ardelyx by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 246,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 71,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,127,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 139,484 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 768,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 217,061 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

