Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $350.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WDAY. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $272.58.

Workday Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $306.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $80.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,277.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.41. Workday has a 1 year low of $174.06 and a 1 year high of $308.98.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Workday will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 63,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $17,583,344.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,543,558.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 705.5% in the second quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 31,535 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 102.8% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Workday by 4,270.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 69,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,301,000 after buying an additional 67,688 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Workday by 7.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 143,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,810,000 after buying an additional 9,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Workday by 24.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

