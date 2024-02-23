Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s current price.

WEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.70.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ WEN opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $540.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.47 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. Wendy’s’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,206.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its position in Wendy’s by 60.9% during the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 33,350,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,689,000 after buying an additional 12,618,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wendy’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,510,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $446,103,000 after purchasing an additional 114,831 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Wendy’s by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,248,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,540 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Wendy’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,989,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,447,000 after purchasing an additional 142,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Wendy’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,270,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,575,000 after purchasing an additional 70,832 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Articles

