West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s FY2025 earnings at $9.54 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WFG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th.
West Fraser Timber Stock Down 1.0 %
WFG opened at C$105.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$109.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$103.22. The company has a market cap of C$8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -172.75 and a beta of 2.04. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of C$88.61 and a 1 year high of C$119.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.51.
West Fraser Timber Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -263.93%.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
