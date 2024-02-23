Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $9.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

