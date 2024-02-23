Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE EHI opened at $7.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $7.82.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHI. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 20.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 19.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

