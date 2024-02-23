Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HIO opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $4.10.
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
