Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIO opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIO. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

