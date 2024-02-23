Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SBI opened at $7.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $7.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 487,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

