Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:IGI)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
IGI opened at $16.98 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $17.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
