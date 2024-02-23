Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:IGI)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust alerts:

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

IGI opened at $16.98 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $17.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 14.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 14,677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.