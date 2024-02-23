Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PAI stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.60.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the second quarter worth $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.