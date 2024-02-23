Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of PAI stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.60.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
