Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WABGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.20.

WAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

In related news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total transaction of $131,431.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,559.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Brian Hehir sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $742,826.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,227. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total value of $131,431.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,052 shares in the company, valued at $351,559.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Watchman Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 28,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 157,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,690,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,292.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $137.82 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $91.89 and a one year high of $137.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.13.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WABGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.42%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.04%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

