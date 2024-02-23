Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,726,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 362,257 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.24% of Weyerhaeuser worth $52,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,774,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,070,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,007,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,950,000 after acquiring an additional 389,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,631,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,091,000 after acquiring an additional 184,509 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,095,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,874,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,403,000 after acquiring an additional 365,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $35.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.09%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,278 shares of company stock worth $1,355,847 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

