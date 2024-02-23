Winton Land Limited (ASX:WTN) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

Winton Land Limited (ASX:WTN – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 25th.

Winton Land Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33.

Get Winton Land alerts:

About Winton Land

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Winton Land Limited operates as a land developer that specializes in developing integrated and fully master planned neighbourhoods in New Zealand and Australia. It operates through Residential Development, Retirement Villages, and Commercial Portfolio segments. The Residential Development segment design, develop, market, and sell residential properties, such as land lots, dwellings, townhouses, and apartments.

Receive News & Ratings for Winton Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winton Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.