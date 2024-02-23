Winton Land Limited (ASX:WTN) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

Winton Land Limited (ASX:WTN – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 25th.
Winton Land Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33.
About Winton Land
