Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY) and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Financial Survey

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY – Get Free Report) and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wolford Aktiengesellschaft and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Wolford Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolford Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 5 4 3 0 1.83

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Wolford Aktiengesellschaft and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wolford Aktiengesellschaft $128.89 million 0.38 -$14.59 million N/A N/A A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S $51.07 billion 0.55 $3.82 billion $1.11 6.81

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Wolford Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares Wolford Aktiengesellschaft and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolford Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 7.48% -0.22% -0.22%

Summary

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S beats Wolford Aktiengesellschaft on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wolford Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft produces and markets skinwear in Austria, Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. The company's products include legwear; ready-to-wear; beachwear; swimwear; close-fitting products, such as bodies and shirts; and figure-shaping lingerie, as well as dresses and pullovers. It also offers accessories comprising scarves and belts. The company sells its products through 229 monobrand points of sales approximately 2,500 retail partners. In addition, it operates a restaurant under World of Wolford name located in Bregenz, Austria. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Bregenz, Austria. Wolford Aktiengesellschaft is a subsidiary of FFG Wisdom (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

(Get Free Report)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs. The Logistics & Services segment offers integrated transportation solutions; fulfillment and management solutions, such as landside and air transportation; warehousing, distribution, and depot services; and supply chain management, cold chain logistics, and custom brokerage services. The Terminals segment engages in gateway terminal activities. The Towage & Maritime Services segment provides offshore towage and marine services under the Svitzer brand; reefer containers; offshore supply services; trading; and marine services and integrated solutions to the energy sector. It also offers digital solutions that offer booking, managing, tracking of shipments, and other related activities. The company serves fashion and lifestyle, retail, automotive, chemicals, technology, and FMCG industries. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Wolford Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolford Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.