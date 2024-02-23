Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WWW has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Wolverine World Wide from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $808.02 million, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.70. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $17.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 498.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,488 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1,641.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,347,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,099 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 234.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,673,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,513 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth about $8,060,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $9,519,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.43%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

