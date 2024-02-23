Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Raises Dividend to $1.45 Per Share

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.4465 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Woori Financial Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.37.

Woori Financial Group has a payout ratio of 4.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Woori Financial Group to earn $8.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.1%.

Woori Financial Group stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Woori Financial Group has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $33.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 162,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

