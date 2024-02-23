Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Raises Dividend to $1.45 Per Share

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.4465 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Woori Financial Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.37.
Woori Financial Group has a payout ratio of 4.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Woori Financial Group to earn $8.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.1%.
Woori Financial Group Stock Up 0.5 %
Woori Financial Group stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Woori Financial Group has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $33.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.68.
Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.
Woori Financial Group Company Profile
Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.
