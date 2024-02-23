World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

World Fuel Services Stock Performance

World Fuel Services has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $30.65.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Fuel Services

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 20.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in World Fuel Services in the third quarter worth $277,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in World Fuel Services in the third quarter worth $288,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 29.5% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 26.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period.

About World Fuel Services

World Kinect Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment offers fuel supply and comprehensive service solutions globally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.