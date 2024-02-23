WPP plc (LON:WPP) Raises Dividend to GBX 24.40 Per Share

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 24.40 ($0.31) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from WPP’s previous dividend of $15.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

WPP Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 725.98 ($9.14) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 757.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 741.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of £7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,464.08, a PEG ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.14. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 656 ($8.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,056 ($13.30).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WPP shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.59) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 850 ($10.70) to GBX 890 ($11.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,005.83 ($12.66).

Insider Buying and Selling at WPP

In other WPP news, insider Thomas Ilube acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 719 ($9.05) per share, for a total transaction of £14,380 ($18,106.27). 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

