Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ XENE opened at $49.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.89. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.99 and a 52 week high of $50.98.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $447,120.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,076.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 102,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,900,000 after buying an additional 56,669 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XENE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.