Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Xerox were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 56.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 68,632 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the third quarter worth $649,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 2.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the third quarter worth $7,495,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the third quarter worth $149,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Xerox Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:XRX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,329. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.59.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Xerox had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -500.00%.

Xerox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.