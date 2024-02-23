Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.17.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of YMAB opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $742.01 million, a P/E ratio of -38.66 and a beta of 0.69. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Director Biotech Aps Wg bought 102,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $721,069.63. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,552,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,914,973.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 365,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,910.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Biotech Aps Wg purchased 102,863 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $721,069.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,552,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,914,973.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 223,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,939 in the last ninety days. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 90,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,986,000 after purchasing an additional 177,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.