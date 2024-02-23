YES WORLD Trading Down 20.6% Over Last Week (YES)

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last seven days, YES WORLD has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One YES WORLD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YES WORLD has a market capitalization of $67,479.77 and $5.63 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About YES WORLD

YES WORLD’s launch date was April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for YES WORLD is medium.com/@yesworld24. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official website is yesworld.io.

Buying and Selling YES WORLD

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

