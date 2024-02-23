Zacks Research Comments on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.06.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $181.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $290.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 349.74, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.63. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $76.65 and a fifty-two week high of $184.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 254,493 shares of company stock valued at $40,152,154. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $6,785,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $1,947,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

