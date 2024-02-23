Zacks Research Comments on Columbia Sportswear’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.13. The consensus estimate for Columbia Sportswear’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COLM. StockNews.com downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $81.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.96. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $91.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.06%.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $195,242.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,741.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 404.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

