Zacks Research Comments on Hancock Whitney Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Hancock Whitney in a report released on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.53. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $4.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $308.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HWC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.39.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $43.31 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $49.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average of $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,107,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,688,000 after purchasing an additional 42,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,192,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,667,000 after purchasing an additional 95,380 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,786,000 after purchasing an additional 249,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after purchasing an additional 596,516 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,030,000 after buying an additional 21,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $158,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $464,757.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,996.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $158,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,014. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

