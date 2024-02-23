Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ziff Davis from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $423,655,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $143,604,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $142,930,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 10,147.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,288,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,538,000 after buying an additional 1,275,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ziff Davis stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,565. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ziff Davis has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $81.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

