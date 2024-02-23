Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2024

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zscaler were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2,324.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,187,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,138 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 20,415.2% during the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,025,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,760 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at $127,215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $168,365,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $59,634,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Stock Up 5.7 %

Zscaler stock opened at $226.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZS. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.34.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zscaler

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $625,064.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,733,557.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,652 shares of company stock worth $30,907,722 in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.