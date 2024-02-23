Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zscaler were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2,324.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,187,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,138 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 20,415.2% during the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,025,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,760 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at $127,215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $168,365,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $59,634,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler stock opened at $226.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZS. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.34.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $625,064.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,733,557.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,652 shares of company stock worth $30,907,722 in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

