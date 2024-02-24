1,165 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Bought by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. State Street Corp raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,039,000 after purchasing an additional 374,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,841,000 after buying an additional 135,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,267,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,483,733,000 after buying an additional 78,901 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.54.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $232.56 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $133.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

