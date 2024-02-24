11,822 Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.5 %

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $85.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $86.33.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.56.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

