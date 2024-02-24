165,166 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 165,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,172,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,956,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. First County Bank CT raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 114,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after buying an additional 40,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 3,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $515,217.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,673.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 2,030 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $233,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 3,772 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $515,217.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,058,673.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,184 shares of company stock worth $22,449,881 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.7 %

ICE stock opened at $138.38 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $139.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.34.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

