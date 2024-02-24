1,665 Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Acquired by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,929,000 after purchasing an additional 197,327,361 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,870,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,579 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29,399.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,474,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,975 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $18,007,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $17,304,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,102. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.19. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.47.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.