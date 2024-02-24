23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Insider Kathy L. Hibbs Sells 38,548 Shares

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 38,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $23,514.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,239,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,294.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

23andMe Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ME opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $2.60.

Get 23andMe alerts:

Institutional Trading of 23andMe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ME. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in 23andMe by 21.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of 23andMe by 64.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 86,300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 23andMe by 26.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of 23andMe by 83.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 39,066 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of 23andMe by 168.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 57,198 shares during the period. 28.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.