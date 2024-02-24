2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.31.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWOU. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research cut shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of 2U from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.30 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $0.38 on Monday. 2U has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in 2U by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,765,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,120,000 after buying an additional 981,368 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,153,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,707,000 after purchasing an additional 458,189 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,817,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 77,706 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,769,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 177,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,759,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 225,253 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

