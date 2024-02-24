32,435 Shares in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of News by 75.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 276,730 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of News by 68.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of News by 8.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 22.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $26.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.08 and a beta of 1.33. News Co. has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. News had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NWSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

