50,265 Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Acquired by Pale Fire Capital SE

Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 50,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 112,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,441 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 183.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 27,852 shares during the period. 37.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th.

In related news, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,739 shares in the company, valued at $677,927.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 314,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,888. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $822.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

