68,680 Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,542,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.78.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $49.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average of $54.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently -26.12%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

