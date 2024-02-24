710 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 55.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 384.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,229 shares of company stock valued at $22,540,454. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Snap-on Trading Up 0.6 %
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 EPS for the current year.
Snap-on Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNA
Snap-on Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Snap-on
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- How to invest in airline stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.