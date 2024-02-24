AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,243 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 71,510 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $12,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AAON in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AAON in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in AAON by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in AAON by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AAON Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $84.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 0.89. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $85.17.
Insider Activity
AAON Profile
AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AAON
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.