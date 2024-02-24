AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,243 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 71,510 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $12,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AAON in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AAON in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in AAON by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in AAON by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $84.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 0.89. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $85.17.

In other news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 5,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total transaction of $328,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,782 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,745.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $966,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 5,145 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total value of $328,868.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,745.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 173,093 shares of company stock worth $11,561,751 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

