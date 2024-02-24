abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS) Insider Purchases £9,933.51 in Stock

abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS – Get Free Report) insider Krishna Shanmuganathan acquired 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 263 ($3.31) per share, for a total transaction of £9,933.51 ($12,507.57).

abrdn Asia Focus Stock Down 16.0 %

Shares of abrdn Asia Focus stock opened at GBX 261 ($3.29) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 261.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 257.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £403.09 million, a PE ratio of 1,242.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60. abrdn Asia Focus plc has a 12-month low of GBX 240 ($3.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 269 ($3.39).

Get abrdn Asia Focus alerts:

abrdn Asia Focus Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. abrdn Asia Focus’s dividend payout ratio is 2,857.14%.

abrdn Asia Focus Company Profile

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC operates as an investment trust that invests in a portfolio of smaller companies in Japan, Asia, and Australasia. The trust invests in companies operating in various sectors, including auto components; beverages; chemicals; commercial banks; containers and packaging; diversified financial services; food and staples retailing; hotels, restaurants, and leisure; industrial conglomerates; multiline retail; paper and forest products; real estate; and transportation infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Asia Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Asia Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.