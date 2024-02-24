Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,230,368 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,626,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,230,368 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 4.00% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,790,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,652,000 after acquiring an additional 88,042 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 441,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 159,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 19,617 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,002,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after buying an additional 451,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,430,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,729,000 after buying an additional 918,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NKTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $0.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.82.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

